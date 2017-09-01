U.S. orders Russia to close more diplomatic offices in escalating dispute

Responding to a Russian government demand to drastically slash American diplomatic staff in Russia, the Trump administration on Thursday ordered Moscow to close three of its consular offices in the United States.

Russia will be required to close its consulate in San Francisco, the chancery annex in Washington and the consular annex in New York, the State Department announced. The deadline is Saturday

A senior administration official would not say how many Russian staffers were affected but noted they will not be required to leave the country. The official also did not say whether the Russian missions employ any Americans.

The move was the latest tit-for-tat in worsening relations between Washington and Moscow despite President Trump's expressions of friendliness toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.