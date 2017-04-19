Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Carl Vinson strike group never went to North Korea, despite administration claims
- President Trump seeks to restrict visas used by high-tech companies
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions blames lax immigration enforcement for the rise of MS-13
- Trump administration gives mixed messages on Turkey's election
- Treasury secretary says Trump administration is unlikely to meet its August deadline for tax reform
- President Trump's promise to use American steel for pipelines unlikely to be fulfilled
- Republicans battle to hold Georgia district due to Trump backlash
Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he won't run for reelection
|Associated Press
Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said Wednesday that he won't for reelection or any other office in 2018.
Chaffetz, who has been rumored as a possible candidate for Senate or governor, said that after consulting with his family and “prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018.”
Chaffetz, 50, in his fifth term, said in a statement on Facebook that he has long advocated that public service should be for a limited time and not a lifetime or full career.
He said that after more than 1,500 nights away from home, “it is time” to step aside.
Chaffetz said he has “no ulterior motives,” is healthy and is confident he would be reelected if he had chosen to run.