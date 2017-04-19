Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he won't run for reelection

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said Wednesday that he won't for reelection or any other office in 2018.

Chaffetz, who has been rumored as a possible candidate for Senate or governor, said that after consulting with his family and “prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018.”

Chaffetz, 50, in his fifth term, said in a statement on Facebook that he has long advocated that public service should be for a limited time and not a lifetime or full career.

He said that after more than 1,500 nights away from home, “it is time” to step aside.

Chaffetz said he has “no ulterior motives,” is healthy and is confident he would be reelected if he had chosen to run.