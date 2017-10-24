Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Price resigns under pressure, the first Trump cabinet secretary to leave
- Tillerson says U.S. is in direct contact with North Korea about missile talks
- Trump, at his golf club, assails Puerto Rican mayor who criticized him
Violence! Sex! Defiance! Trump's over-the-top presidency has changed the rules for prospective candidates
|Mark Z. Barabak
Roy Moore was twice ousted from the Alabama Supreme Court for flouting the U.S. Constitution. Now he’s on a path to become the state’s next U.S. senator.
Scott Wagner accosted a videographer recording him as he campaigned for Pennsylvania governor. He's since won the endorsement of Stephen K. Bannon, the president’s political alter ego, and is a strong contender to win the GOP nomination.
Kid Rock, the country-rapper-rock star whose resume includes a sex tape, Waffle House brawl and enough raunchy lyrics to fill a pornographic novel, was treated as a serious prospect for Senate in Michigan until he removed himself from consideration Tuesday in characteristically colorful fashion.
“… no, I’m not running for Senate,” he said in an expletive-laden announcement on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show. “Are you … kidding me?”