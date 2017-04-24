Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump's budget director says wall fight won't trigger government shutdow
- Justice Department pushes California and 8 other jurisdictions on "sanctuary cities"
- Trump tweets that shooting in Paris will have "big impact" on French presidential elections
- Trump targets Dodd-Frank financial regulations in latest executive action
- China has cooperated with U.S. on "menace" from North Korea, president says
- The Carl Vinson carrier strike group didn't go to North Korea last week, despite administration claims
Watch live: President Trump congratulates astronaut Peggy Whitson on U.S. record for time in space
|Associated Press
Astronaut Peggy Whitson has another record under her space belt.
Early Monday, the International Space Station commander surpassed the record of 534 days, two hours and 48 minutes for most accumulated time in orbit by an American. That record was set last year by Jeffrey Williams.
Whitson already was the world's most experienced spacewoman and female spacewalker and, at 57, the oldest woman in space. By the time she returns to Earth in September, she'll have logged 666 days in orbit over three flights.
As part of the celebration, Whitson is getting a special phone call. President Trump will speak to Whitson from the Oval Office, along with his daughter Ivanka and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.
The world record — 879 days — is held by Russian Gennady Padalka.