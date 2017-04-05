Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Neil M. Gorsuch wins approval from Senate panel on party-line vote
- Democrats have enough votes to filibuster Supreme Court nominee
- Trump meets with Egypt's President Sisi in bout of high-stakes diplomacy
- Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, adds Iraq to his growing portfolio
- Trump escalates talk of deal with Democrats on healthcare
Watch live: U.N. Security Council holds emergency talks over Syria attack
Note: A toggle to hear the comments in English and other languages is available on the U.N's live stream.