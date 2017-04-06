Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Pentagon launches Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base in retaliation for a poison gas attack
- Trump is in Florida for a high-stakes meeting with China's president
- Rep. Devin Nunes steps aside from Russia probe amid ethics investigation
- Neil M. Gorsuch is set to be confirmed for the Supreme Court, but will the fight break the Senate?
- President Trump removes controversial advisor Stephen K. Bannon from the National Security Council
- Trump's charm offensive: Can his force of personality break through to China's president?
Watch: Pentagon releases video of missile launches targeting Syria
U.S. military officials released video late Thursday taken aboard the U.S. destroyers Porter and Ross as they launched Tomahawk missiles into Syria.
The Pentagon said 59 missiles targeted a Syrian air base.
The attack missiles targeted "aircraft, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems, and radars," according to the Pentagon news release.