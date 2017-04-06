Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Syria

Watch: Pentagon releases video of missile launches targeting Syria

U.S. military officials released video late Thursday taken aboard the U.S. destroyers Porter and Ross as they launched Tomahawk missiles into Syria.

The Pentagon said 59 missiles targeted a Syrian air base.

The attack missiles targeted "aircraft, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems, and radars," according to the Pentagon news release. 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
60°