White House seeks $7.85 billion from Congress for Harvey aid, with vote expected next week as FEMA runs low on funds

The White House late Friday requested $7.85 billion for a first installment of disaster aid for damage from Hurricane Harvey, and Congress could vote on it as soon as next week.

President Trump has warned of a long recovery process, and the final costs are far from tallied. The administration's initial request of recovery funds now tops what is already a packed legislative agenda as lawmakers return to Washington after a summer break.

The request is being treated with some urgency because the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to soon run out of cash for its main disaster account, which sources say has less than $2.3 billion available. Projected balances are lower, as the agency faces new costs for temporary housing and other needs.

"The people of Texas and Louisiana were hit very hard by a historic flood," Trump said Friday during a meeting with representatives of relief organizations at the White House. "Together, we will help them all recover from this tragedy."

Republicans in Congress have balked in recent years, under a Democratic president, at providing supplemental disaster funding unless it is paid for by spending cuts from federal programs.

But members of both parties appear poised to swiftly consider Harvey funds, especially after Republicans from Texas, a large voting bloc in the House, made it a priority.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, who as a House member was among those Republicans who demanded offsetting savings, did not make that a condition of the administration's request in his letter to Congress.

"This request is a down-payment on the President's commitment to help affected States recover from the storm, and future requests will address longer-term rebuilding needs," Mulvaney wrote.

Lawmakers have also warned against linking Harvey aid to other must-pass measures, in particular the administration's request to raise the federal debt limit by Sept. 30 to avoid defaulting on the government's obligations.

Mulvaney noted, however, that if the debt limit is not raised, "it may not be possible" to provide the disaster aid "or funds for other critical Government operations."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that the Senate "stands ready to act quickly to provide this much-needed assistance to those impacted communities, and support first responders and volunteers.”

The bulk of the request is for money to replenish FEMA's main disaster fund. An additional $450 million would go to the Small Business Administration for loans.

The White House also is seeking Congress's authorization later for an additional $6.7 billion for the disaster fund for the upcoming 2018 fiscal year, which begins Oct.1, to cover Harvey and other storms during the Atlantic hurricane season.

In 2013, relief funds after Superstorm Sandy ravaged the East Coast were initially stalled as Republicans tried to require offsetting cuts elsewhere. Funding for a string of 2011 disasters, including a tornado that ravished Joplin, Mo., met similar resistance before being approved. In the House, Democrats had to provide enough votes for passage though Republicans were the majority.