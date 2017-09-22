Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump quickly conveys condolences to Mexico, after criticism of past delay
- Obama objects GOP healthcare bill would mean 'real human suffering'
- Amid his talk of deals with Democrats, Trump reassures his hard-right base
- Fed to reduce bond holdings in further sign of unwinding crisis measures
Who are you calling a dotard? Trump keeps the war of words with Kim going
|Marc Olson
President Trump isn't going to let Kim Jong Un get the last word.
The North Korean leader continued the spat between Pyongyang and Washington on Friday, calling Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”
The U.S. president responded, no doubt after he'd looked up "dotard," as we all did. Trump's Friday morning tweet labeled Kim "a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people."
So there.