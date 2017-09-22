Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Who are you calling a dotard? Trump keeps the war of words with Kim going

Marc Olson

President Trump isn't going to let Kim Jong Un get the last word. 

The North Korean leader continued the spat between Pyongyang and Washington on Friday, calling Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

The U.S. president responded, no doubt after he'd looked up "dotard," as we all did. Trump's Friday morning tweet labeled Kim "a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people." 

So there.

Read more

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
62°