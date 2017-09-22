Who are you calling a dotard? Trump keeps the war of words with Kim going

President Trump isn't going to let Kim Jong Un get the last word.

The North Korean leader continued the spat between Pyongyang and Washington on Friday, calling Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

The U.S. president responded, no doubt after he'd looked up "dotard," as we all did. Trump's Friday morning tweet labeled Kim "a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people."

So there.