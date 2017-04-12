Xi warns Trump to embrace a 'peaceful solution' on North Korea as tensions build

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago on April 7, 2017.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pressed President Donald Trump on Wednesday to avoid military confrontation with North Korea, in a phone call that came after the U.S. deployed warships to the region.

Xi told Trump that China wants a denuclearized North Korea, but urged a “peaceful solution,” according to Chinese state television. He also expressed a willingness to coordinate with the U.S.

The Chinese president made the call at Trump’s request, China's Foreign Ministry said.

The two leaders discussed North Korea face-to-face last week in Florida, and China has long pushed for talks rather than military action on its doorstep. But the latest conversation followed a series of Trump tweets on Tuesday that suggested he might bargain aspects of his trade agenda for China’s help pressuring Pyongyang.

“I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korea problem!” Trump said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

He then accused North Korea of “looking for trouble” and said America would handle the threat itself if China decides not to help. He signed the tweet “U.S.A.”

Trump also told Fox News that the U.S. is “sending an armada, very powerful” to North Korea. The Pentagon redirected a Navy strike group towards the Korean Peninsula this weekend, amid fears Pyongyang is preparing for a ballistic missile launch or its sixth nuclear test.

North Korea will hold a weekend celebration for the 105th birthday of Kim II Sung, the country’s first leader, and analysts say a symbolic anniversary would serve as an ideal time to show its might.

China is the rogue nation’s biggest benefactor. Chinese leaders worry that a North Korean regime collapse would lead to a refugee crisis on the border and eliminate the buffer between a democratic South Korea and its allies.

But officials are showing increasing irrigation with their neighbor.

The Global Times, a Communist Party-run newspaper, on Tuesday encouraged North Korea to halt its nuclear ambitions and said another test would serve as a U.S. “slap in the face” and heighten the possibility of American action.

Some viewed the conversation as a sign that negotiations with Pyongyang were still feasible.

“The call basically rules out the possibility of a military attack by the U.S.,” said Dingding Chen, an international relations professor at Jinan University in Guangzhou.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the talk was part of a regular dialogue the presidents agreed to in Florida. The two leaders also discussed the recent chemical weapons attack in Syria, which Xi called “unacceptable.” He said he hopes the United Nations Security Council can speak on the issue “with one voice.”

The U.S. fired missiles on a Syrian airbase last week in response to the attack, just as Trump and Xi sat down for dinner at the president’s resort.