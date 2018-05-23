Angels can't recover from Toronto's early five-run burst

Kendrys Morales hit a two-run home run, J.A. Happ won his second straight start and the Toronto Blue Jays burst to a five-run first-inning lead in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Tuesday night that stopped a four-game losing streak.
Josh Donaldson had two doubles and Teoscar Hernandez singled home the first run as the Blue Jays ended a six-game home skid and won for the fourth time in 16 games at Rogers Centre.
Los Angeles has lost eight of 11.
Angels outfielder Chris Young misplayed Russell Martin's first-inning line drive, allowing two runs to score and ending the longest active errorless streak in the major leagues at 236 games. Morales followed with his fourth home run this season.
Happ (5-2) allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings, improving to 2-6 in eight starts against the Angels. Ryan Tepera pitched the eighth and Tyler Clippard got three straight outs for his second save in three chances, finishing a four-hitter.
Garrett Richards (4-3) gave up five runs, but just one earned, and six hits in five innings. Richards has given up one earned run in his past two outings.
Los Angeles closed to 5-2 in the fourth when Albert Pujols had an RBI single and Andrelton Simmons a run-scoring groundout. Ian Kinsler hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.