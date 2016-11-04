Angels claim their fourth pitcher of the off-season off waivers

The Angels claimed right-handed pitcher Vicente Campos off waivers from Arizona on Friday. It is their fourth successful waiver claim already this off-season.

Campos, 24, was a valued prospect with the New York Yankees while Angels General Manager Billy Eppler worked there.

The Yankees traded Campos to Arizona in July for setup man Tyler Clippard. Campos made his major league debut in August, pitching 5 2/3 innings, before undergoing surgery for a broken arm in September. The Arizona Republic reported he’s expected to sit out eight months, meaning he would miss the start of next season.

Players on the 60-day disabled list do not count toward the 40-man roster during the season but they do during the off-season, so Campos will occupy a valuable spot.

The Venezuela native has a 3.66 career earned-run average over 480 minor league innings. He has mostly been a starter, and the Angels are likely to use him in that capacity because they are short on depth with major league experience.

Right-handed relievers Kirby Yates, Blake Parker and Abel De Los Santos are the club’s other off-season waiver claims. The Angels also claimed left-handers Ashur Tolliver and Cody Ege and right-handers Daniel Wright and JC Ramirez off waivers during the season. So their 40-man roster contains eight pitchers recently discarded by other organizations.

Angels fined over paperwork

The Angels did not file lobbyist employer quarterly reports with the California Fair Political Practices Commission between October 2013 and October 2015, a violation of state government code. After the issue is heard at the commission’s monthly meeting on Nov. 17 in Sacramento, the team will pay the total proposed fine of $3,200, $400 for each of the eight reports they should have filed.

A spokeswoman for the team said it did not and does not employ a lobbyist. But by state law they were required to file reports confirming that fact, which they now do.

The California Secretary of State’s Office noticed the team had not filed the reports and notified the FPPC’s enforcement division, which investigated. The Angels admitted their error, according to an FPPC official.

“We have filed the appropriate paperwork to clarify no lobbying activity took place during this time period,” club spokeswoman Marie Garvey said. “We’ll keep our records up to date going forward.”

