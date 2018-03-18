Spring training: Seattle 7, Angels 0

AT THE PLATE: Starting a lineup that featured Albert Pujols, Andrelton Simmons and several subs and fringe players, the Angels finished with only three singles against four pitchers. The hits belonged to Juan Graterol, Chris Carter and Rymer Liriano. Simmons, who has been slowed by a left shoulder strain, started as the designated hitter. Pujols walked in two plate appearances.
ON THE MOUND: Starter John Lamb struck out the first three Seattle batters of the game but then struggled. In three innings, he gave up five runs (four earned) and five hits. Manager Mike Scioscia praised the performance of reliever Keynan Middleton, who struck out three batters and gave up two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. Left-hander Juan Alvarez retired the four batters he faced and lowered his earned-run average to 1.08. Felix Pena's bid to make the opening-day roster continued with a scoreless inning.
EXTRA BASES: Eric Young Jr. made a running catch in center field to start a second-inning double play. He threw to first to double up former Angel Gordon Beckham. … Rene Rivera threw out Dee Gordon attempting to steal second. Gordon has led the majors in stolen bases three of the last four seasons.
UP NEXT: Texas at 1 p.m. Sunday at Surprise Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.