Spring training: Seattle 7, Angels 0

ON THE MOUND: Starter John Lamb struck out the first three Seattle batters of the game but then struggled. In three innings, he gave up five runs (four earned) and five hits. Manager Mike Scioscia praised the performance of reliever Keynan Middleton, who struck out three batters and gave up two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. Left-hander Juan Alvarez retired the four batters he faced and lowered his earned-run average to 1.08. Felix Pena's bid to make the opening-day roster continued with a scoreless inning.