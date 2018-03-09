Angels' Andrelton Simmons set for MRI exam after suffering shoulder injury

The Angels' largely healthy spring training ended abruptly Thursday when shortstop Andrelton Simmons landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and was removed from the game against Oakland.
He was scheduled to have an MRI exam Thursday night. Manager Mike Scioscia said Simmons didn't think the injury was serious and called the medical test a precaution.
"He gave us the feeling he's fine," Scioscia said. "We're definitely going to be cautious."
Simmons hurt himself attempting to stop a Jed Lowrie single in shallow left field. He rolled on the ground briefly before being attended to by team medical personnel.
Scioscia said Simmons was evaluated by a doctor before leaving Hohokam Stadium shortly after coming out of the game.
"He was a little bit sore," Scioscia said. "Everything looks like it's intact."
Changing pace
Garrett Richards is emphasizing his curveball this spring and Tyler Skaggs his changeup.
"I can be a two-pitch pitcher, but I can only go so far with that," Skaggs said. "It's one of those things where I have to make a cognizant effort to throw it even if I'm not throwing it for a strike."
The left-hander made his third start of the spring Thursday in a game the Angels lost 7-3.
In his 3 2/3 innings, Skaggs struck out four, including Matt Chapman twice. In September, Chapman was ejected from a game against the Angels after an altercation that stemmed from an alleged episode of sign stealing.
"Everything I've heard about him is he's a great guy," said Skaggs, who was pitching that day. "I haven't met him yet. I've only heard great things from some close friends of mine. If they like him, I like him."
Injury report
Despite still being slowed by a strained calf, fourth outfielder Chris Young remains confident he'll be ready for opening day.
Young, who signed after spring training began, was injured only hours into his Angels career. He said he hopes to play in a game "in the next week or so."
Infielder Jefry Marte (groin) said he could return to games Monday.
Short hops
The Angels reassigned catchers Michael Barash and Jack Kruger to minor league camp. … Reliever Keynan Middleton hit Josh Phegley in the head with a fifth-inning pitch. Phegley walked off on his own and was removed from the game.