Angels' Garrett Richards is getting closer to a return

Sidelined since the season’s third day because of an irritated nerve in his biceps, Angels right-hander Garrett Richards on Friday inched closer to a return.

Richards visited a neurologist who detected substantial improvement of the irritation, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because the Angels have not announced the results.

The injury had been causing substantial weakness in the muscle. The neurologist did not diagnose a 100% recovery, with some weakness remaining.

The decision to allow Richards to begin throwing is now up to the Angels’ team physicians. He would need to begin soon in order to build up the stamina required for him to pitch sometime this season.

Since May, Richards has understood that he was months from a return. He said then that he hoped to make it back in the final two months of this season.

Richards suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow on May 1, 2016. Two weeks later, he received a stem-cell injection into the area as an alternative to ligament replacement surgery.

He spent the rest of the year rehabilitating the injury and pitched normally through spring training. Richards dominated into the fifth inning in his first start this season, then exited because of a cramp in his biceps that was later diagnosed as nerve irritation.

Teammate Andrew Heaney underwent elbow ligament replacement surgery last July, after a stem-cell injection did not foster enough improvement in his torn ligament. His recovery has been seamless. He’s nearing a rehab assignment and could return before Richards.

Shoemaker injured

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker, out three weeks because of what was originally diagnosed as a forearm strain, on Friday was diagnosed with a more serious condition: posterior interosseous nerve syndrome.

He received a cortisone injection in the area and will take at least one week off from throwing.

Reports from past instances of the injury suggest he could require even more time away.

“It’s disappointing,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We hoped it was something that was really simple. Hopefully, he’ll get back on the mound in a reasonable amount of time. Obviously, it’s not where maybe we thought it was two weeks ago. We’re gonna have to take some time and see what’s happening.”

Shoemaker made a minor league rehab start Tuesday and reported pain in the muscle, which prompted further examination.

Short hops

After two games as designated hitter, Mike Trout did not play for Class-A Inland Empire on Friday. He was scheduled to resume his rehab assignment Saturday, playing the outfield for the first time since returning from an injured thumb. He is scheduled to play with Inland Empire through at least Monday, Scioscia said. … The Angels recalled first baseman C.J. Cron from triple-A Salt Lake and optioned right-hander Parker Bridwell there. Bridwell is expected to remain in the club’s rotation, but because of the All-Star break and off days, his spot would not come up until July 19. He will likely return then.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura