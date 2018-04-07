Angels' bullpen by committee outperforming every other AL team's

With flexible roles and no named closer, the Angels' bullpen is a community effort.
That couldn't have be more true than it was on Wednesday when, as the game stretched into extra innings, all eight relievers contributed to shut down a highly regarded Cleveland lineup. They limited the Indians to two singles over 8 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out nine.
"Each one of our guys know when they come into a game there's a lot riding on it," manager Mike Scioscia said. "Those guys did a terrific job. They've really done the job, outside of maybe one game this year."
Entering Friday, the Angels' bullpen led the American League in earned run average and was holding hitters to the lowest batting average and on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
No set of relievers in the AL had more strikeouts. The Angels also were the only AL bullpen that had not permitted a home run, until Cam Bedrosian gave up a two-run shot to Oakland's Matt Chapman on Friday night.
They were put to the test early Friday when Parker Bridwell was lifted after getting just five outs while allowing three home runs.
Shoemaker update
Matt Shoemaker called his MRI results "very encouraging," but the right-hander knows his future remains cloudy until further testing.
He is scheduled to undergo an electromyography and nerve conduction study Monday to determine the cause of his right forearm strain.
The Angels' No. 3 starter, Shoemaker was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. His MRI revealed no "acute trauma," according to a team statement.
Shoemaker didn't pitch after mid-June last season because of a nerve condition in his right forearm. He eventually had surgery but reported no issues through spring training.
Kinsler update
Second baseman Ian Kinsler worked out on the field before Friday's game, his first baseball activity since aggravating his sore left adductor during the season-opening series in Oakland.
Kinsler will be re-evaluated Saturday before increasing the pace of his rehabilitation. He is eligible to return Tuesday, although it remains unclear if he'll be ready.
Short hops
The Angels lost pitcher Troy Scribner when the right-hander was claimed off waivers by Arizona. He appeared in 10 games last season and was in spring training with the team.