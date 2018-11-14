Mikey Garcia's reach for greatness nets him first Fox pay-per-view against Errol Spence at AT&T Stadium

Mikey Garcia’s bid for a world title in a fifth division against welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. will mark the launch of Fox pay-per-view next year.
Garcia (39-0, 30 knockouts), the World Boxing Council lightweight champion, will fight for the International Boxing Federation belt belonging to Spence (24-0, 21 KOs) on March 16 at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas. The bout was announced Tuesday by Premier Boxing Champions as part of a multi-fight deal.
Garcia is regarded as a longshot to upset former Olympian Spence, who hails from near Dallas, on his home turf.
“That is one of the reasons I took this. I wanted to make a splash. I want to prove everyone wrong,” Garcia said.
“I really believe in myself. That’s why I keep challenging myself,” he added. “I have skills a lot of people haven’t seen, and I believe Errol Spence will bring that out of me, and you’ll see this will be when the little man beats the bigger guy.
“I wouldn’t take this fight if I didn’t think I can win. He is the bigger man, but as far as skills, you can’t deny me.”
Spence, after selling out a bout this year at the Dallas Cowboys’ workout facility, The Star, said he expects a turnout worthy of the massive stadium that had crowds of 50,000-plus for bouts featuring Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.
“It’s a dream come true, a big fight in Dallas. I have a lot of fans. He has a lot of fans too. I hope they all come out to see this,” Spence said.
As part of a revised four-year deal that offers 10 fights per year on Fox and 12 on FS1, the Fox-PBC fight schedule also includes a Jan. 13 bout at L.A. Live’s Microsoft Theater between super-middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui versus mandatory opponent Caleb Plant on FS1.
On Jan. 26, former USC football player Gerald Washington meets heavyweight Adam Kownacki at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a card headlined by a welterweight title defense by Keith Thurman against Riverside’s Josesito Lopez.
Thurman, wearing a WBA belt, has been off for more than a year due to elbow and hand injuries.
On Feb. 16, featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz will defend his WBA belt against Mexico’s underdog Miguel Flores at a venue to be announced in the Southland. That card also will include a welterweight fight between La Verne’s John Molina Jr. and former lightweight champion Omar Figueroa.
“It feels great to fight in my hometown, a big opportunity,” Santa Cruz said. “I want to prove I’m the best featherweight. I want three fights: Flores, then Carl Frampton and Gary Russell Jr.”
On March 9, WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter defends his belt for the first time, against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena on Fox. Veteran junior-welterweight Lamont Peterson will meet Sergey Lipinets on March 24 in Maryland.
On April 20, former welterweight champion Danny Garcia meets Adrian Granados.
The Fox play-by-play team will include veteran broadcasters Kenny Albert and Chris Myers, with the renewed deal starting with a Dec. 22 card featuring the Charlo brothers, Jermell and Jermall, in Brooklyn.