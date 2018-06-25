MMA rankings: New blood rising in the heavyweight division

Fans for years hoped for some new blood in the heavyweight division, which had been dominated by the same fighters. Finally, it appears those new contenders are emerging with the likes of Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov and Tai Tuivasa scoring wins over big names in the division. The biggest win in the past month came from Blaydes, who played it safe against Alistair Overeem early but found a small opening in the third round and capitalized with a series of brutal elbows to score the TKO. Tuivasa also picked up a key win over former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski in a competitive contest.