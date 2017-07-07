Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko make weight for UFC 213 title fight

Amanda Nunes and her UFC 213 opponent, Valentina Shevchenko, each made weight Friday morning for their women’s bantamweight title fight.

Brazil’s Nunes (14-4) weighed in at the 135-pound limit as she seeks to successfully defend her belt for the second time.

Nunes stopped former champions Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey in the first round of her past two bouts, and she defeated Shevchenko by unanimous decision in March 2016.

Shevchenko (14-2) weighed in at 134.5 pounds. She has defeated former champion Holly Holm and Julianna Pena in her past two fights and is the No. 1-rated contender.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire