Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin fight a sellout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

It took less than two weeks for the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin fight to sell out T-Mobile Arena.
The anticipated Sept. 16 middleweight title fight between Kazakhstan’s Los Angeles-based Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts) and Mexico’s popular former two-division world champion Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) marks Golovkin’s first bout in Las Vegas as he defends his World Boxing Council, World Boxing Assn. and International Boxing Federation belts.
Ringside seats sold for $5,000.
Alvarez, who’ll turn 27 on July 18, opened the arena last year with a sixth-round knockout of England’s Amir Khan, then returned in May to dominate countryman Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision in a sellout at the venue that seats more than 20,000.
Before that, Alvarez drew more than 50,000 to AT&T Stadium outside Dallas for his September 2016 knockout of England’s Liam Smith.
Golovkin has sold out Madison Square Garden in New York, the Forum and the O2 Arena in England within the past two years.
The sellout comes even before promoters have announced their co-main event and undercard, with lightweight champion Jorge Linares a possible participant.
“The boxing public fully understands that this is the biggest fight in many years, and everyone at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 16 is going to experience a once-in-a-lifetime thrill of watching the two biggest stars in the sport go toe-to-toe,” Golden Boy Promotions CEO and Chairman Oscar De La Hoya said in a prepared statement.
De La Hoya added that the HBO pay-per-view bout soon will announce closed-circuit viewing locations in Las Vegas, which offers numerous MGM Resorts properties along the Strip for such purposes.
“We are grateful for the response from the fans and excited to announce all the tickets being sold out,” Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler said in the statement.
“When you put two of the best boxers in the sport and two of the best ticket sellers together, this is the result you get.”
