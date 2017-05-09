Cruiserweights, super-middleweights to be showcased by World Boxing Super Series

Murat Gassiev and David Benavidez have trained in the same Big Bear gym as unbeaten middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, but while Golovkin has the year’s most important fight on his schedule, his unbeaten peers function with far lower profiles.

The new World Boxing Super Series is seeking to do something about that, announcing Tuesday that it will stage eight-fighter tournaments in the cruiserweight and super-middleweight divisions.

Veteran Los Angeles-based fight promoter Richard Schaefer, who is helping to organize the tournament, which is targeting a September start, said the process to begin signing up fighters should begin by next week, with the participants announced by the first week of July.

“Anything being done to put more money in my fighters’ pockets is something I support,” said Gassiev’s trainer, Abel Sanchez, who will also prepare Golovkin for his major Sept. 16 title defense against Canelo Alvarez.

In addition to Gassiev, Schaefer said unbeaten Cuban Yunier Dorticos has expressed interest in participating, and unbeaten World Boxing Organization champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine is also being eyed.

“Cruiserweight is the most exciting weight class in boxing with the power of these big, devastating boys,” Schaefer said. “It seems like cruiserweights always have exciting fights, and if you look at the history of the division, you see Evander Holyfield or David Haye, champions who move up and challenge for the heavyweight title. That will fit right in to the excitement around the heavyweight division right now.”

Former World Boxing Council cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew beat Haye in a heavyweight bout in March, and Bellew told The Times in an interview last month in London that he wasn’t likely to participate in the tournament.

“I’m already the best,” Bellew (29-2-1, 19 knockouts) said.

The 23-year-old Gassiev (24-0, 17 KOs), referred to as “the cruiserweight Triple-G” in Sanchez’s Summit Gym, could claim the title should he opt to compete and win.

The tournament invites champions and top-15-rated fighters from each sanctioning body, whittling down the candidates and affording outsiders the chance to substitute should an injury occur.

In super-middleweight, the champions include England’s James DeGale and Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez, with England’s Callum Smith the No. 1 contender for the vacant WBC belt. Benavidez and former champion George Groves are also in the field.

With Showtime interested in televising the action, Schaefer said he’s hopeful the tournament concept – with a pool of $50 million in prize money -- can help ease the divisiveness among rival promoters that permeates the sport.

“The idea with the tournament is to better introduce fighters and divisions that haven’t had the attention they deserve.… This is not about excluding [Bob Arum’s] Top Rank or [Schaefer’s former company] Golden Boy. It’s being put together by the people who stage soccer. I don’t have a voice on who’s in or out. I just help promote the events in the U.S. If Gilberto Ramirez fights, I’m not involved in Gilberto. He’ll continue to be a Top Rank fighter.”

Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire