Conor McGregor facing charges, Max Holloway out of UFC 223 after wild 24 hours in Brooklyn

Accompanied by several men including an Irish stablemate who is part of the criminal case, McGregor sought the bus occupied by Nurmagomedov and was seen throwing a hand truck at a passenger window, breaking the glass and injuring two fighters. Lightweight Michael Chiesa and flyweight Ray Borg suffered injuries described in court as "bruising, a scratched cornea and cuts to the head and nose," were briefly hospitalized and later pulled from the UFC 223 card.