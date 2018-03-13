Chargers re-sign Nick Dzubnar and Geremy Davis, possibly setting up bigger moves

The moves seem minor, but the Chargers' free-agent activity Monday could set the stage for bigger things down the road.
The team re-signed special-teams standout Nick Dzubnar and receiver Geremy Davis. And, according to a person familiar with the Chargers' plans, will place a second-round tender on restricted free agent Tyrell Williams. The person who supplied the information requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on behalf of the organization.
A second-round tender means Williams can negotiate with other teams, though the Chargers have the right to match any offer. If they chose not to, the Chargers will receive a second-round pick as compensation.
Williams, a former undrafted free agent, has developed into a reliable deep threat on the outside, catching 114 passes for 1,877 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
After a very strong 2017, Tyrell Williams' production dipped because Keenan Allen was healthy for the entire season.
With the team investing a first-round pick in receiver Mike Williams in last year's draft, Tyrell Williams could be an enticing trade candidate if the Chargers want to address needs at other positions.
Davis, who spent time on the practice squad, wasn't part of the receiver rotation last season, though there's optimism he could develop into contributor, specifically if he can contribute on the Chargers' coverage teams.
He received a one-year deal.
Dzubnar, who has been with the team since 2015, is one of the most consistent special-teams players in the league. He had 21 tackles on special teams last season, four more than anyone else.
He received a two-year deal.
The Chargers kicked off their offseason Sunday, signing Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward to an extension.
The team still has to tender other restricted free agents — a list that includes pass rusher Chris McCain and safety Adrian Phillips — before Wednesday's deadline.
Safety Tre Boston and tight end Antonio Gates are the team's top unrestricted free agents.
