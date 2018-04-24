Mike Williams is aiming for a healthy dose of football in Year 2 with Chargers

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams signed his second-round tender Monday morning, putting him under contract for the upcoming season. Telesco also said the plan is for the Chargers to pick up Melvin Gordon's fifth-year option, keeping him in uniform with the team for at least the next two seasons. … Kicker Caleb Sturgis, who was signed via free agency, said he's operating at full health after suffering a hip injury that landed him on the injured reserve early last season. Sturgis said he was healthy enough to rejoin the Eagles midseason, but remained inactive. … Telesco said there's no update regarding free agent Antonio Gates and a return to the Chargers.