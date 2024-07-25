Camp takeaways: Chargers’ offense is a mystery for now, but starts from ground up

One thing for sure about the Chargers’ offensive identity: quarterback Justin Herbert will be behind it. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers are searching for an offensive identity early in camp, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said that will develop in the weeks to come.

“When we exit training camp, we should have a good feel for who we are,” Roman said. “That will dictate where we really put our focus.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh has made it clear that the team will rely heavily on the run game. Newly acquired Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, both former backs with the Baltimore Ravens, lead the way, replacing long-tenured back Austin Ekeler.

There is no pecking order on the depth chart, but Roman has praised how competitive the position group is, from Edwards and Dobbins to Kimani Vidal and Isaiah Spiller.

Dobbins, who has been taking first-team snaps with the offense as Edwards eases back from an undisclosed injury that required offseason surgery, said he would like the offense’s identity to be intimidating.

“We want to have a run game and a pass game,” Dobbins said. “We want to be able to bully people and do whatever we want to do. … We got to deliver action.”