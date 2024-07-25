Camp takeaways: Chargers’ offense is a mystery for now, but starts from ground up

Go beyond the scoreboard
The second day of Chargers training camp mirrored the previous in El Segundo sunshine, but Thursday featured further playbook installation and full-team drills as the Chargers inched closer to practicing with full pads.
Some takeaways from Day 2:
The Chargers are searching for an offensive identity early in camp, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said that will develop in the weeks to come.
“When we exit training camp, we should have a good feel for who we are,” Roman said. “That will dictate where we really put our focus.”
Coach Jim Harbaugh has made it clear that the team will rely heavily on the run game. Newly acquired Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, both former backs with the Baltimore Ravens, lead the way, replacing long-tenured back Austin Ekeler.
With Jim Harbaugh as the new coach at a new facility in El Segundo, it feels as if the Chargers franchise has been reborn. Impressive even after one day.
There is no pecking order on the depth chart, but Roman has praised how competitive the position group is, from Edwards and Dobbins to Kimani Vidal and Isaiah Spiller.
Dobbins, who has been taking first-team snaps with the offense as Edwards eases back from an undisclosed injury that required offseason surgery, said he would like the offense’s identity to be intimidating.
“We want to have a run game and a pass game,” Dobbins said. “We want to be able to bully people and do whatever we want to do. … We got to deliver action.”
Since he joined the NFL, Dobbins’ injury history has been well documented, including a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles tendon in 2023. Despite these setbacks, the 25-year-old‘s spirits remain high.
“Every day, you’ll see a smile on my face,” Dobbins said. “Except for when I am injured.”
For now, the smile lets people know he is healthy. Dobbins acknowledged that physical reminders of the injuries still linger but he continues to push through the obstacles.
It’s evident that ongoing discussions about his health still bother Dobbins, however. He said his injuries were out of his control and part of a divine plan to get him to this point in his career — competing with the Chargers.
“I do think the storm is over for injuries,” Dobbins said. “Now I am on a new journey, a healthy journey this year. You guys will see it will be special.”
Chargers first-round pick Joe Alt stands out on the practice field with his hard-to-miss, 6-foot-8, 320-pound frame. At right tackle, Alt has demonstrated immense power and stellar footwork throughout the first few days of camp.
Alt has looked physically impressive against the defense in first-team reps. More importantly, he has shown mental sharpness in picking up assignments and recognizing defensive stunts.
“He has done a great job day in and day out,” Roman said. “He is working extremely hard and training mentally.”
As the Chargers prepare for training camp, one thing has always proved true for Jim Harbaugh as a coach: He produces winning teams and title runs.
Roman expects Alt to continue progressing, but the true test will come when the pads go on and the team increases the contact level.
All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater has been impressed with Alt’s development, both in terms of learning and physical progression.
“He’s going to be a great player,” Slater said.
