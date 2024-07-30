Chargers’ Jamaree Salyer has to walk off, Jaret Patterson runs into spotlight

The Chargers’ second day of training camp in pads went two hours — the longest of the summer — but starting right guard Jamaree Salyer did not last until the end.

Salyer went down during a two-minute drill and briefly stayed on the field before standing and walking into the facility. He did not return and there was no word on the injury or its extent, but it did not appear to be serious since he was able to walk off.

Jordan McFadden, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick out of Clemson, is listed as his backup on the team’s depth chart.

Other than that, offensive coordinator Greg Roman seemed pleased.

“The first two days of pads saw great work,” Roman said. “There is always a process involved in that. We are working all together as a team and getting good work done. We should just keep progressing along those lines. I can’t say enough about how the guys are dialed in and focused. I think we are right on schedule.”

Some other takeaways from Monday:

Jaret Patterson opening eyes

Coach Jim Harbaugh has promised to feature the run game this season and that was also a feature of practice Tuesday. On this day, it also featured Jaret Patterson.

The Chargers signed him to the practice squad in September and the new coaching staff is very impressed by the running back.

Patterson had some notable plays during a nine-on-seven drill, even earning him a high-five and a smile from Harbaugh.

For Roman, Patterson has stood out from Day 1.

“Then you try to find a crack, a flaw, something, and there’s nothing there,” Roman said. “He belongs. He’s got a great chance to compete. I can’t say enough about him. I’m excited to see how that moves and progresses.”

The Chargers’ Joshua Palmer made some impressive catches Tuesday during training camp practice. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Joshua Palmer, who had been the No. 3 receiver behind since-departed Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, also stood out, particularly in the two-minute drill. And he was not alone.

With the offense at the 20-yard line, Justin Herbert was able to find Palmer, Stone Smartt, DJ Chark and Hayden Hurst on four straight completions. Palmer continued to make plays throughout the session, including a 25-yard touchdown completion.

“It’s a pleasant surprise that he was working through something in the spring and he came out and looks good,” Roman said of Palmer. “He works very hard and is diligent. He is a very meticulous detail-oriented guy and it shows in his play.”

Rookie Alt tries both sides

First-round draft pick Joe Alt, projected to be the starter at right tackle, has gotten a true taste of NFL competition the last two days in pads.

“[Alt] is doing a great job,” Roman said. “He has pretty good competition ... iron sharpens iron. His mind is in the right spot. He is humble, hungry, and a talented guy who will just keep getting better with his work ethic. Expect big things out of Joe. just got to put in the work every day and he is doing it.”

With Rashawn Slater limited for an undisclosed injury — he still is “working through something,” the team said — Alt also took turns at left tackle.

“You got to work at it but he’s excited about it, flexibility is huge in the O-line,” Roman said. “You better be prepared for different scenarios. It’s football, he’s working on it on both sides.”