Melvin Gordon finds a way to keep Chargers in running for comeback victory over 49ers

“We’ve been through so much adversity that being down 14, being down whatever, is nothing to us,” Gordon said. “We’ve been rock bottom. So it’s only up. We know how to respond when we go down. We never fold. We never turn the check. We never look back and are like, ‘Man, this game is over.’ We always feel like we have the players to be in the game, regardless of how much someone goes up. Until that clock hits zero, we got a chance.”