Look who impressed Jim Harbaugh on first day of Chargers training camp

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh loves the potential of wide receiver Quentin Johnston. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Last season, first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston faced criticism for his production. However, with his rookie season behind him, Harbaugh, Herbert and the organization still believe he can be something special.

“He got a bad rap,” Harbaugh said. “It seemed like he was a disappointment in some people’s minds. He hasn’t been at all in my eyes.”

Herbert praised Johnston, highlighting his great attitude, effort and positive presence, and also noting the team expects big things from him. “He’s a great guy to be around,” Herbert said.

On the practice field, Johnston showcases a rare combination of speed, strength, agility, and size, according to Harbaugh.

“He’s going to be a problem for people,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve been nothing but happy with Q.”

Johnston is currently listed as a starter on the team’s depth chart along with veteran Joshua Palmer. Others vying for roster spots include Ladd McConkey, Derius Davis, Brenden Rice and DJ Chark Jr.