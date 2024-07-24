Advertisement
Chargers

Look who impressed Jim Harbaugh on first day of Chargers training camp

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert takes a selfie in front of enthusiastic Chargers fans.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert takes a selfie in front of enthusiastic Chargers fans during the first day of training camp.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Anthony De LeonStaff Writer 
Share via
1

The Chargers’ new facilities in El Segundo buzzed with excitement as training camp opened with a practice going full throttle — minus the shoulder pads. Still, fans at least caught a glimpse of the team’s potential.

Much like the fiery spirit of their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, the energy levels were high — and first-day jitters were evident. Some takeaways from Day 1 of practice:

2

Johnston a big factor at receiver

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston warms up during a practice.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh loves the potential of wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Last season, first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston faced criticism for his production. However, with his rookie season behind him, Harbaugh, Herbert and the organization still believe he can be something special.

“He got a bad rap,” Harbaugh said. “It seemed like he was a disappointment in some people’s minds. He hasn’t been at all in my eyes.”

Herbert praised Johnston, highlighting his great attitude, effort and positive presence, and also noting the team expects big things from him. “He’s a great guy to be around,” Herbert said.

Coach Jim Harbaugh (brown hoodie) is pointing the Chargers in a new direction.

Chargers

Hernández: Vegas might, but don’t you bet against Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers

As the Chargers prepare for training camp, one thing has always proved true for Jim Harbaugh as a coach: He produces winning teams and title runs.

July 22, 2024

On the practice field, Johnston showcases a rare combination of speed, strength, agility, and size, according to Harbaugh.

“He’s going to be a problem for people,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve been nothing but happy with Q.”

Advertisement

Johnston is currently listed as a starter on the team’s depth chart along with veteran Joshua Palmer. Others vying for roster spots include Ladd McConkey, Derius Davis, Brenden Rice and DJ Chark Jr.

3

Justin Herbert back in form

Quarterback Justin Herbert delivers a pass during the first day of Chargers' training camp.
Quarterback Justin Herbert looked sharp during the Chargers’ first practice of training camp.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, coming off season-ending surgery on a fractured index finger last season, appears to be fully recovered. The football was coming out of his hand well.

Harbaugh had high praise for his new quarterback, saying Herbert has command of the offense and just needs to focus on being better than the day before.

“He’s mastered everything in terms of the offense — the plays, the cadences, and the defensive structure with protections,” Harbaugh said. “The amount of work he’s put in is incredible.”

Advertisement

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during camp.

Sports

2024 NFL training camp question No. 1: Can Chiefs be first to Super Bowl three-peat?

2024 NFL camp questions start with: Can Chiefs win unprecedented third Super Bowl title in row? Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley, other stars in new uniforms.

July 24, 2024

Early in the practice, Herbert and the new receiving corps looked a bit out of sync. As practice progressed, however, they began to connect, especially when they worked against the defense in the red zone.

With veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams gone, Herbert has had to quickly develop a rapport with his new and inexperienced corps.

“The next step is building time and trust with those guys,” Herbert said. “We’ve had plenty of reps so far, and you come into camp comfortable knowing these guys can be in position.

“I’m really excited to see what these guys can do,” Herbert said.

4

Secondary, Cam Hart impress Harbaugh

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. readies to catch the football during the first day of training camp.
Safety Derwin James Jr. is the leader of the Chargers secondary, where Cam Hart has impressed coach Jim Harbaugh.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers secondary matched the energy around the facility, aggressively attacking the football and flying around the field during full-team drills — at times to Harbaugh’s dismay.

Advertisement

“I loved the defensive backs,” Harbaugh said. “They were feeling the juice, but it’s about controlling your mind over your nervous system. You gotta control that first day.”

Veteran safety Derwin James Jr., the leader in the secondary room, said he was still coming down from the energy of the first practice.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh stands behind quarterback Justin Herbert on the first day of training camp.

Chargers

Column: Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers camp debut is wacky, wonderful and like a rebirth

With Jim Harbaugh as the new coach at a new facility in El Segundo, it feels as if the Chargers franchise has been reborn. Impressive even after one day.

Following practice, Harbaugh praised newly acquired Kristian Fulton, along with younger defensive backs Asante Samuel Jr. and Cam Hart.

Hart, a fifth-round rookie, caught an interception during practice and stood out for most of the day.

Harbaugh noted he has liked Hart’s development since April, complimenting his range, length and instincts. The coach even compared Hart to James, particularly highlighting their strength.

Advertisement

“I love Cam Hart,” James said of his teammate. “I’m a big Cam Hart fan. He’s locked in, and the sky’s the limit for him.”

Chargers
Anthony De Leon

Anthony De Leon is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born in Fresno to a Chicano family, he pursued his higher education in his hometown, earning an associate‘s degree in journalism from Fresno City College and then completing a bachelor’s in media, communications and journalism at Fresno State. He went on to complete his master’s in media innovation at the University of Nevada, Reno.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement