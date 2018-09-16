How the Chargers and Bills match up in Week 2

For the second consecutive season against the Chargers, Buffalo will employ a quarterback starting his first NFL game. The Bills have to hope this one goes a little better. It would be nearly impossible for it to go any worse. Last November, Nathan Peterman was intercepted five times before being benched at StubHub Center. Josh Allen, a rookie first-round draft pick, will start this time, his most recent start coming roughly nine months ago in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Central Michigan. In their season-opening loss, the Bills — with Peterman starting and Allen relieving — completed just 11 of 33 passes for 70 yards. As a point of reference, two players (Green Bay’s Randall Cobb and Miami’s Kenny Stills) had more than 70 yards receiving in Week 1 on single plays. In losing to Baltimore 47-3, Buffalo also somehow managed to get almost nothing from standout running back LeSean McCoy. He finished with seven carries for 22 yards and caught one pass for minus-one yard. It was not surprising then that the Bills finished two for 15 on third-down conversions and with 10 first downs. Buffalo, unlike the Chargers, was a playoff team last season. Their season opener, however, looked more like a team rebuilding from rock bottom.