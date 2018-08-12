The battle to back up Philip Rivers begins during Chargers' preseason opener

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Cardinals held a moment of silence for Faye Spanos, the wife of Chargers owner Alex Spanos and mother of chairman Dean Spanos. She died last week at age 92. Funeral services will be held Friday in Stockton. The team played Saturday night with a decal on its helmets — her name written on a pink circular sticker. … Bosa, who didn’t play because of a foot injury suffered last week, didn’t make the trip to Arizona with the team. … Second-year safety Rayshawn Jenkins started alongside Jahleel Addae, while first-round pick Derwin James debuted with the second-string defense. … Undrafted rookie JJ Jones started the game as the team’s kick returner, an area the team is looking to improve this season. Jones returned one kick for 29 yards, setting up the Chargers’ first-quarter score.