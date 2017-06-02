Chargers agree to terms with final unsigned draft pick, lineman Dan Feeney

The Chargers and rookie offensive lineman Dan Feeney have agreed to a four-year deal, meaning the team has now signed each of its picks from the most recent NFL draft.

Feeney, selected by the Chargers in the third round, has been participating in the team’s offseason program while his deal was being negotiated. He was a second-team All-American at Indiana following his senior season.

The Chargers continue their offseason program next week.

Feeney is expected to compete for playing time at guard and possibly center, where he played during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Last season, it wasn’t until Aug. 29 that the Chargers had all of their draft picks under contract, with the signing of first-rounder Joey Bosa.

This summer, the team has until July 15 to sign former first-round pick Melvin Ingram to a long-term contract after the organization placed the franchise tag on him this past February.