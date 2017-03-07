Chargers to release former first-rounder D.J. Fluker and two others

The Chargers are releasing former first-round pick D.J. Fluker, a move that gives a massive boast to their salary cap situation while creating more holes on their offensive line.

The team is also cutting veteran cornerback Brandon Flowers and wide receiver Stevie Johnson.

The three moves give the Chargers more than $19 million in additional cap space as they enter free agency this week.

Fluker, whom the team selected 11th overall in the 2013 draft, started all 16 games last season at guard for the Chargers. But his inconsistent performances made Fluker and the $8.8 million due to him next season expendable.

He’s also played tackle for the Chargers in the past.

The Chargers, who entered this week with approximately $6 million in cap room, are expected to actively look for ways to upgrade their offensive line this off-season.

Flowers, a former Pro Bowl corner with the Kansas City Chiefs, missed most of last season with concussion problems and could decide to retire.

Johnson, who the team signed before the 2015 season, missed all of last year with a knee injury.

UPDATES:

9:10 a.m.: This article was updated with Brandon Flowers and Stevie Johnson also being released by the Chargers.

This article was originally published at 8:35 a.m.