Chargers are eager to unleash rookie Junior Colson as he returns from injury

Former Michigan linebacker Junior Colson is nearing a return from injury that has kept him out of Chargers training camp.

The anticipation surrounding Chargers rookie Junior Colson is building as he starts working with the team defense for the first time in training camp following a few weeks of recovery from appendix surgery.

A pivotal player during Michigan’s national championship season, the rookie linebacker hopes to again become a key contributor under coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

The Chargers are equally keen to see him back in action.

“We drafted him for a reason,” Minter said.

Colson’s abilities — his sideline-to-sideline range, three-down versatility and coverage skills — were traits Minter frequently praised when scouts inquired about the linebacker at Michigan.

Advertisement

Those qualities helped the Chargers decide to draft him in the third round in April.

Colson has been gradually integrating into the defense, but he’s already making an impact, disrupting a screen pass and demonstrating his ability to cover the field.

“We have a good idea of what he knows about our defense,” Minter added. “But we want to see him execute at this level.”

There’s no rush for Colson to see live game action, as he’s currently lower on the depth chart.

Advertisement

The linebacking depth offered by experienced veterans like Denzel Perryman combined with the standout performances by young linebackers such as Daiyan Henley and Nick Niemann so far in camp allows for a measured approach to Colson’s development.

However, the Chargers’ competitive mentality and Colson’s talent suggest he still has a chance to rise through the ranks.

“I’m excited by his potential,” Minter said. “We just want to get him out there and throw him into competition.”

Advertisement

Harbaugh and Minter have not yet confirmed whether Colson will make his preseason debut against the Rams.

Etc.

The Chargers added to their roster for the third consecutive day by signing tight end former Atlanta Falcon Tucker Fisk. Fisk, who joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2022, spent the last two seasons with Atlanta. Last season, he appeared in six games, starting two, and recorded one reception for nine yards. He is listed fourth on the team’s unofficial depth chart.