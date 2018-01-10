Chargers sign kicker Roberto Aguayo, a former second-round pick who has flamed out so far in the NFL

The Chargers need to find a kicker.

The search is a necessity after the team shuffled through four different ones in 2017 — the instability and inability to make big kicks directly correlating with the team’s absence from the playoffs.

Like one of their kicks, the path to a solution probably won’t be a straight one, and signing Roberto Aguayo is just one step toward figuring out the problem.

The Chargers inked Aguayo to a future/reserve contract on Wednesday, meaning he’ll likely be in training camp with them next summer.

The team will likely pursue other avenues to find a kicker this offseason, setting up a competition for the job.

Aguayo, a former second-round pick out of Florida State, has flamed out as a professional kicker, losing his job in Tampa Bay this past preseason before bouncing around the league while looking for a second chance.

Aguayo was one of the most accurate kickers in college football before struggling during his rookie season.

If he can regain his collegiate form, the Chargers could undo the memories of 2016, when they ended up using four different kickers — Younghoe Koo, Nick Novak, Travis Coons and Nick Rose. Punter Drew Kaser even had to attempt extra points this season after Novak was injured in a game.

The Chargers made only 20 of 30 field-goal attempts in 2017, including only three of 11 from 40 yards or beyond.

