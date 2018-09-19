Chargers' Corey Liuget sues trainer over NFL suspension

The Chargers’ Corey Liuget is suing his former trainer over a failed performance-enhancing drug test that resulted in the defensive tackle’s current four-game suspension.
The suit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, says Ian Danney — without Liuget’s knowledge — injected him with a substance banned by the NFL.
Liuget contends that Danney told him he was using an over-the-counter anti-inflammatory to treat pain following a game last season. The suit also alleges Danney gave Liuget another product that required a prescription that Liuget did not have.
Liuget is seeking no less than $15 million in damages because of lost wages, pain and suffering. A statement from his representatives also said Liuget wants to reclaim his reputation.
A message left with Danney’s Arizona-based office was not returned Tuesday.
Liuget was suspended for the first time in his career in March and is eligible to return for the Chargers’ game Oct. 7 against Oakland.
Etc.
The Chargers signed offensive lineman Spencer Drango to their practice squad. Drango, 25, appeared in 32 games with 19 starts for Cleveland the past two seasons.