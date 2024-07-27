Chargers takeaways: Jim Harbaugh limits starters’ snaps to help avoid injuries

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater looks across the field during training camp on Friday in El Segundo. (John McCoy / Associated Press)

All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater left practice early Friday, heading into the facilities with athletic trainers, and didn’t participate Saturday, roaming the sideline in a shirt and shorts.

Slater was one of many starters, including Khalil Mack, J.K. Dobbins and Joshua Palmer, who left practice Friday, but he was the only one held out Saturday.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said he planned to relieve the starters from workouts periodically during camp to minimize wear and tear. It also will allow the backups and players fighting for roster spots to get more reps.

Harbaugh said Slater informed the staff he was dealing with an issue during practice and wanted to continue. Despite his preference, the staff chose to take him out of practice.

Harbaugh did not elaborate on the issue bothering Slater, saying only, “He’s working through something.”