Chargers takeaways: Jim Harbaugh limits starters’ snaps to help avoid injuries

Chargers fans line up outside "The Bolt" facility to watch the team's training camp workout Saturday in El Segundo.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)
By Anthony De LeonStaff Writer 
The Chargers hosted their final practice of the first week of training camp early Saturday evening, drawing a packed crowd under the setting sun in El Segundo.

Some takeaways from Day 4:

Harbaugh mum on status of Slater

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater looks across the field during training camp on Friday in El Segundo.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)

All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater left practice early Friday, heading into the facilities with athletic trainers, and didn’t participate Saturday, roaming the sideline in a shirt and shorts.

Slater was one of many starters, including Khalil Mack, J.K. Dobbins and Joshua Palmer, who left practice Friday, but he was the only one held out Saturday.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said he planned to relieve the starters from workouts periodically during camp to minimize wear and tear. It also will allow the backups and players fighting for roster spots to get more reps.

Harbaugh said Slater informed the staff he was dealing with an issue during practice and wanted to continue. Despite his preference, the staff chose to take him out of practice.

Harbaugh did not elaborate on the issue bothering Slater, saying only, “He’s working through something.”

McConkey impresses

Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey pulls in a pass during Chargers mini camp in Costa Mesa on June 13.
Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey is starting to develop to develop a strong connection with quarterback Justin Herbert.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Second-round pick Ladd McConkey started integrating himself into the offense during the first week of camp. The Justin Herbert-McConkey connection is becoming more evident.

On Saturday, McConkey continued to impress with his route running and catches, making a spectacular grab while blanketed by defenders in the back of the end zone.

Harbaugh highlighted McConkey’s route running and ability to accelerate.

“He’s been really good and dialed in from the beginning,” Harbaugh said.

‘Dicker the Kicker’ shows off his leg

Chargers' Cameron Dicker practices kicking field goals during training camp Saturday in El Segundo.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)

Placekicker Cameron Dicker, affectionately known as “Dicker the Kicker,” looks to continue the success of his first full season with the Chargers, during which he finished near the top of the league in field goal accuracy and was perfect in extra points.

Dicker showed off his leg strength and pinpoint accuracy as the team focused more on the kicking unit Saturday. He was perfect on all his kicks, earning oohs and aahs from the crowd as he split the uprights from longer distances.

Chargers
Anthony De Leon

Anthony De Leon is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born in Fresno to a Chicano family, he pursued his higher education in his hometown, earning an associate‘s degree in journalism from Fresno City College and then completing a bachelor’s in media, communications and journalism at Fresno State. He went on to complete his master’s in media innovation at the University of Nevada, Reno.

