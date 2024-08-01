Easton Stick will be Chargers’ starting quarterback until Justin Herbert recovers

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is counting on quarterback Easton Stick (2) in the absence of injured Justin Herbert.

Franchise quarterback Justin Herbert is now in a walking boot because of a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, but the Chargers remain hopeful that operations will remain business as usual until Herbert’s expected return.

Hopeful.

Unfortunately for the Chargers, this type of foot injury — in this case on the quarterback’s plant foot when throwing — can be unpredictable. The Chargers open the regular season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8.

The team is adhering to recommendations by the doctors, who have provided a two-week reexamination timetable to assess the next steps for Herbert’s return. During practice Thursday, Herbert was seen in the weight room with a boot on his right foot.

In the meantime, Easton Stick is the next man up. Drafted in the fifth round in 2019, he had been the No. 3 quarterback before being elevated to No. 2 last season behind Herbert.

He started the final four games, all losses, after Herbert underwent season-ending surgery on his middle finger. In five games, he completed 63.8% of his passes, with three touchdowns and one interception.

When Stick took first-team snaps Thursday, Harbaugh liked what he saw. He noted that the quarterback’s performance was consistent with what he had seen throughout camp.

“He attacks everything he does,” Harbaugh said. “The way he goes about his business is always top-notch.”

Now the training staff‘s business is to get Herbert back on the field. The injury was diagnosed Wednesday night, Harbaugh said, but he did not know when the injury might have occurred.

Harbaugh repeated what he had said the other day about not wanting to make any medical assessments, leaving those to the medical staff. “I am not qualified to diagnose,” he said.

Harbaugh said Herbert’s absence would not affect the offense’s preparation heading into the season, adding when Herbert is not on the field, he is in the film room, meeting and training rooms with his teammates, where the necessary chemistry is still being built.

“The preparation continues. It’s full steam ahead,” Harbaugh said.

Same goes for Stick, who has Max Duggan and Casey Bauman behind him on the depth chart. At times during practice Thursday, Stick displayed arm strength, zipping a few intermediate passes for completions.

His highlight was a dart thrown to Joshua Palmer at the pylon, perfectly thrown where only the receiver could reach it.

Stick will get first-team snaps when the Rams and Chargers hold a joint practice Sunday in El Segundo. Their first preseason game is the following Saturday at home against the Seattle Seahawks.