Chargers' Jason Verrett to have season-ending knee surgery

Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett’s season is over barely after it got started.

Verrett will go on injured reserve Saturday, according to a team source who was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity. He’ll undergo season-ending knee surgery.

Verrett, a former first-round pick and Pro Bowl corner, played in just one game this season after recovering from season-ending knee surgery a year ago.

The Chargers shut him down after Week 1. Trevor Williams took over opposite Casey Hayward at cornerback.

Verrett has only played in 25 games in four seasons since the Chargers drafted him 25th in the 2014 NFL draft. The team picked up Verrett’s fifth-year option on his contract in April.

After undergoing surgery last season on a partially torn ACL in his left knee, Verrett slowly progressed to the point where he was able to play in the team’s third preseason game. Verrett then appeared in the team’s loss in Denver before Anthony Lynn and the Chargers saw something was wrong.

“He didn’t look right,” Lynn said.

