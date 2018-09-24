What we learned from the Chargers' 35-23 loss to the Chargers

OK, so maybe we knew this long before Sunday. But in the disappointment of losing to their neighborhood rivals, the Chargers did move the ball (6.8 yards per play) and score three touchdowns. The Rams entered this game having shutout Oakland for one half and Arizona for four quarters. “It’s not an every Sunday occurrence you see the ball going up and down the field on that defense like we were able to do it - running and passing - but we just weren’t as consistent the first half,” Rivers said. “That team is going to win 12 games, probably. I would say at least…(With fewer mistakes) we can beat that team. Those are the teams you’re going to have to beat if you want to play in January.”