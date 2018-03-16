Clippers coach Doc Rivers fined $15,000 by NBA for criticizing officials

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Friday for public criticism of the officials following L.A.'s 101-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
Kiki Vandeweghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations who doled out the financial penalty, took exception to Rivers saying the officiating was "a complete joke."
Rivers ripped into the referees because his team shot only eight free throws despite driving to the basket all game long and scoring 71 points in the paint compared with the Rockets' 23 free throws while shooting 41 three-pointers.
"Let me say this, they shot 41 threes, right? We shot 18. We doubled them in the amount of points in the paint and it was [23-8] in free throws. That's a joke. That is a complete joke," Rivers said Thursday night. "I thought our guys drove and got hit all game. Got hit all game. Lou [Williams] down the stretch got killed on a play, no call. Austin [Rivers] gets hit, no call. DJ [DeAndre Jordan] gets fouled over the back.
"I haven't done that all year. Our guys played their hearts out. But for them to shoot that many more free throws than us and we're the team attacking and not shooting threes, it just doesn't make basketball sense to me."
The Clippers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night in another game with Western Conference playoff implications. The Clippers enter the game in ninth place, one game behind San Antonio, which occupies the final playoff spot at the moment. Only 2 1/2 games separate the fourth- and 10th-place teams in the West.
