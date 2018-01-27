Lou Williams goes for 40 in Clippers' victory over Grizzlies 109-100

All season long, it seems, Lou Williams has been painting a beautiful picture for the Clippers.
His masterpiece this time was a 40-point, 10-assist work of art that drove the Clippers to a 109-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at the FedEx Forum.
He was efficient in doing so too, going 12 for 19 from the field, four for 10 from the three-point line and 12 for 14 from the free-throw line.
This all took place in Williams' typical sixth-man role.
"I'm a scorer, but it's just the opportunity to be out on the floor and just trying to create things," Williams said. "This is such a unique season for me with what's expected of me. It's unique. Every night it's a different vibe for me."
According to Elias Sports, Williams became only the third player since stats were recorded for reserves during the 1970-71 season to produce 40-plus points and 10-plus assists off the bench. The other two to accomplish it were Pete Maravich, who did it on Nov. 28, 1973 for the Atlanta Hawks, and Brian Winters, on Jan. 22, 1982 for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Williams joined Ben Gordon, Al Harrington and Nick Young as the only players with multiple 40-plus-point games off the bench in a season since the 1984-85 season.
None of that meant much to Williams.