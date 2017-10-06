Danilo Gallinari is the latest Clippers player to suffer an injury

Returning to their facility Friday for practice after nine days in Hawaii for training camp, the Clippers found out that injuries are starting to take a toll on them.

The latest was starting forward Danilo Gallinari, who suffered a sprained left foot during the second of two exhibition games against the Toronto Raptors at Honolulu’s Stan Sheriff Center on Tuesday.

Gallinari, who is not expected to practice the next two days, is being called doubtful for a scheduled Sunday afternoon game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.

“He did something to his foot,” coach Doc Rivers said. “It’s not serious, but we’re going to act like it’s serious, so we’re just going to shut him down for a while.”

Guard Austin Rivers, who suffered a strained right glute muscle injury in the first exhibition game against the Raptors on Sunday, will not play against the Trail Blazers.

“It’s a strange injury,” Doc Rivers said. “We just have to monitor him and be careful.”

Reserve forward Sam Dekker suffered a left oblique injury in the Tuesday night game. He is listed as being out for Sunday’s game.

CAPTION In his second season with the Dodgers, Dieter Ruehle is putting a hip spin on baseball stadium organ music. In his second season with the Dodgers, Dieter Ruehle is putting a hip spin on baseball stadium organ music. CAPTION In his second season with the Dodgers, Dieter Ruehle is putting a hip spin on baseball stadium organ music. In his second season with the Dodgers, Dieter Ruehle is putting a hip spin on baseball stadium organ music. CAPTION Bill Plaschke previews game one of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bill Plaschke previews game one of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. CAPTION The 0-4 Chargers will face the 0-4 Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers on both teams trying to get their first win of the season. The 0-4 Chargers will face the 0-4 Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers on both teams trying to get their first win of the season. CAPTION Chargers beat writer Dan Woike has a new name for the Chargers when they return to StubHub ... For now, though, he discusses the upcoming battle between the winless Chargers and Giants with reporter Annie Heilbrunn. Chargers beat writer Dan Woike has a new name for the Chargers when they return to StubHub ... For now, though, he discusses the upcoming battle between the winless Chargers and Giants with reporter Annie Heilbrunn. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw on short rest and how he prepares for the playoffs. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw on short rest and how he prepares for the playoffs.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner