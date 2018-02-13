Clippers build early lead and cruise to 114-101 victory over Nets

"I was talking to Avery (Bradley) during the game and I said, 'With this much scoring on our team now, everybody's numbers will drop a little bit and we have to be willing to sacrifice that to make the playoffs,'" said Austin Rivers, who was eight-for-13 from the field. "Sometimes guys get caught up in the numbers because they want to get paid, stuff like that, and I get it. But when you win, all that stuff comes. And when you become a good team, people want you back.