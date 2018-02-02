Clippers newcomers Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley and Boban Marjanovic finally arrive

"My mom has been through a few trades with me already," he said, "and she was like, 'Well, if you need me, I'll come and pack.' So I'm on the FaceTime with her and she's telling me a story and I was getting a call and I said, 'Aw, hold on, I'm about to be traded.' She said, 'No, no, I got to tell you this story.' I said, 'No, no, Ma, I got to take this call.' And then I took the call and called her back and I was like, 'Yeah, I just got traded.' And she was like, 'All right, let's go.' That's just how my mom is: 'All right, let's go. We're going to L.A. Let's do it.'"