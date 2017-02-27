Clippers Coach Doc Rivers says he's feeling better after taking ill recently

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers’ health improved Monday after he felt ill during Sunday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center.

Rivers felt too sick to attend his postgame media session after the Clippers’ 124-121 overtime victory. Assistant Mike Woodson addressed the media in his place.

During the game, Rivers frequently bent over and sat down more than usual.

On Monday, he said simply that he was feeling “a little better.”

Ill for several weeks, he finally was told by doctors after several tests that his symptoms were caused by a parasite.

Rivers, who had been tired and weak, said that he was put on medication after the exams.

He missed a game at Philadelphia on Jan. 24 because he didn’t feel well, returning to the team hotel after arriving at Wells Fargo Arena. He rejoined the team later that night for a flight back to Los Angeles.

He had been losing weight and mostly sat during several games instead of standing like he usually does.

Blake Griffin on a roll

Maybe, as Blake Griffin suggested after yet another dominant performance Sunday, he is just “being a little more aggressive.”

But it’s an awakening that has brought out the best in Griffin.

He has been a force since returning after sitting out 18 games after surgery on his right knee.

“I felt like my shot right before I went out was the best it had felt,” Griffin noted after scoring a season-high 43 points against the Hornets. “I didn’t feel great about it early on, then thankfully I was able to get on the court pretty early throughout that injury and maintain that feeling. So, that helped. Us trusting our offense has helped, getting easy shots.”

In 13 games since his return, Griffin has been on a tear, averaging 24.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, giving opponents a taste of his all-around skills.

He has made 50.7% of his shots, 45.5% from three-point range.

Three times he has scored more than 30 points.

“It’s a cliché, but he has played like he’s on a mission,” Clippers guard J.J. Redick said of his teammate after Sunday’s game. “I don’t know what that mission is, but he’s been dominant. This is as good as I’ve seen him play. You take out the [Philadelphia] game and his stats are unreal since that game. Other than that, I think the Golden State game recently, he’s been awesome in every game.”

