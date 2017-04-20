Clippers' Austin Rivers, Utah's Rudy Gobert out for Game 3 because of injuries

Clippers reserve guard Austin Rivers and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert will miss Game 3 of the Western Conference playoff series Friday night in Salt Lake City because of injuries.

Rivers has a strained left hamstring and Gobert has a hyperextended left knee and bone bruise in the knee.

Rivers hasn’t played in the last eight games for the Clippers, missing the final six regular-season games following his injury against the Washington Wizards late last month.

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Austin Rivers “had a good day” Wednesday with his “movement,” but “he’s not actually going on the floor.”

Doc Rivers said Austin did some “type of running” Wednesday, but that the guard was “not going to practicing” Thursday.

Austin Rivers is hoping to play in Game 4 on Sunday in Utah.

Gobert, Utah’s 7-1 center who is a strong defensive player of the year candidate, was injured on the first possession in the first quarter of Game 1 after bumping knees with Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute.

Gobert has said he hopes to return before the best-of-seven series is over.

Utah’s Jeff Withey investigated for domestic violence

Jazz backup center Jeff Withey is being investigated for an allegation of domestic violence, according to an Associated Press report Thursday.

The AP reported that a Manhattan Beach police spokesman said a police report had been filed that accused Withey of domestic violence and that detectives are investigating the allegations.

The Jazz, who were in town last Thursday through Tuesday night to play the Clippers in two games at Staples Center, said in a statement that the team was aware of the allegations against Withey.

The team also said it would not have any more comments until the Jazz had a better understanding of the situation.

Police told AP that the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will have to decide if Withey will be charged with a crime.

