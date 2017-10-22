Clippers guard Milos Teodosic out indefinitely because of plantar fascia injury

Clippers guard Milos Teodosic has sustained a plantar fascia injury to his left foot and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

Teodosic, who injured his foot in the second quarter of a 130-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night at Staples Center, and the Clippers were given his diagnosis after an MRI exam Sunday.

Teodosic was among a group of players from the Clippers and Suns near he basket in search of an offensive rebound. As he backed away from the pack, he stepped on the foot of Suns guard Devin Booker.

Teodosic immediately crumbled to the court, grabbing his left leg in obvious pain. Clippers coach Doc Rivers and Jasen Powell, the team’s director of medical services/head athletic trainer, rushed on the court to tend to Teodosic.

The Clippers called a timeout with 2 minutes 34 seconds left in the first half and had teammate Willie Reed and Powell carry Teodosic off the court. Once they got near the team’s bench, Teodosic limped into the locker room by himself from there and was given an X-ray that was negative. He wore a walking boot after the game.

Teodosic had handed out two assists and scored five points before his departure. The 30-year-old rookie had started both regular-season games and was averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 assists in 16.0 minutes a game.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan said after Saturday night’s game that they hoped the best for Teodosic.

“But if he’s not OK, the next guy has to be ready to step up, and that is why we are so deep,” Jordan said. “We have a lot of guys who can play. Hopefully he will be OK.”

After the game, Rivers said they would activate rookie guard Jawun Evans to replace Teodosic on the roster.

Austin Rivers, who still is trying to find his rhythm after missing all but one game during the exhibition season because of a left glute injury, probably will be back in the starting lineup in place of Teodosic.

Rivers, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams most likely will play heavy minutes.

Also, rookie guard Sindarius Thornwell will have to be prepared to give that veteran trio some rest.

“As a guard, you can’t get in foul trouble now,” Beverley said Saturday night. “Our team was made up of two guards in the rotation. It’s unfortunate for my brother. … We don’t know how long it might be, but we’ve just got to keep him in prayers and the next man up. So the rookies Jawun, Sindarius, they have to be ready. It’s a good opportunity for them.”

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner