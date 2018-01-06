Clippers guard Milos Teodosic's return remains uncertain

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Milos Teodosic was “doing better” after missing Saturday’s game against Golden State with a sore plantar fasciitis to his left foot.

Teodosic’s return remains uncertain.

“He’s obviously out today and probably the next game,” said Rivers, whose team plays Monday night against Atlanta. “But it looks like he’ll be back sooner than later.”

The Clippers also said Austin Rivers, who has a right ankle injury, will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Clippers said Danilo Gallinari, who has a left glute injury, will be able to give an update on his injury this week.

“I didn’t know that. Is that right?” Doc Rivers said, laughing, after his team spokesman announced the news. “Well that’s good.”

Wallace signed, makes NBA debut

Down three guards, the Clippers were forced to waive forward Jamil Wilson to make room for point guard Tyrone Wallace.

The Clippers signed Wallace to a two-way contract and immediately pulled him from the development league team, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, to play Saturday against Golden State.

“Obviously in training camp, he was the best of our G-League guys,” Doc Rivers said. “He performed the best during training camp and preseason and we had already committed to Jamil and C.J. [Williams].”

Wallace, who had averaged 22.8 points and 5.4 assists for ACC, made his NBA debut against the Warriors and had 13 points and three assists in 31 minutes.

“We knew this might be possible because we had been talking,” Wallace said. “I’m just excited to be here and for this opportunity. I just want to work hard and do my best.”

No protest

Doc Rivers wasn’t surprised that Houston withdrew its protest of the Clippers’ win over the Rockets on Dec. 22.

The Rockets protested the game because Clippers rookie guard Jawun Evans had committed his sixth foul, but instead he was allowed to play the final 2:10 of the game. The foul instead went to Lou Williams, an error the NBA admitted the next day.

“It wasn’t going to go through,” Doc Rivers said. “I just thought they were tired of paying the legal fees. I mean, they weren’t going to win it. But, it did happen, though. So when stuff like that happens, you understand the seriousness of it, that that shouldn’t happen. But it did and it happened in our favor.”

