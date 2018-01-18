Clippers point guard Milos Teodosic elevating his game

Milos Teodosic has had an awakening in recent Clippers games. His statistics have surged and he appears more comfortable in NBA surroundings.

In his last four games, after returning from a plantar plate injury to his left foot, Teodosic has taken his game to new heights.

In the process, the Clippers have a season-high six-game winning streak.

Teodosic, a 6-foot-5 point guard, has scored in double figures in his last four games, averaging 12 points. He also has averaged 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field and 52.2% from three-point range, a big jump from his season averages of 39% and 35.8%, respectively.

And Teodosic has only been playing 27.3 minutes a game.

“I just think he’s just making them now,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said about Teodosic’s improved shooting. “It may be because he’s played multiple games in a row. (Wednesday) night he played 31 minutes. That’s a lot for him.”

Though he’s 30 years old, Teodosic is a rookie. He joined the Clippers after a very successful stint in Europe.

“The speed is so much quicker and faster in our league,” Rivers said, “and I think he’s starting to figure out what are good shots for him.”

Fortunately for the Clippers, Wesley Johnson also has stepped up his game.

In his last four games, the 6-7 small forward had scored in double figures, averaging 13 points.

He also was averaging six rebounds per game while making 45.5% of his shots (including 41.6% from three-point range).

Johnson has accomplished this as a reserve playing 27.2 minutes per game.

Not to be overlooked is Johnson’s defense.

“The last two games, this is the best stretch I’ve seen him since he’s been with us,” Rivers said about Johnson, who has been with the Clippers for three seasons. “He’s had runs. But what I like about Wes now is he’s making shots. That’s always nice. But more importantly, he’s getting stops. He’s long, he’s athletic, he’s getting his hands on balls and he’s blocking shots. His contributions defensively have been tremendous.”

