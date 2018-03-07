Clippers' starting lineup doesn't have a familiar ring to it

All season long, the Clippers have been shorthanded because of an assortment of injuries.
And because of that, the Clippers have had an NBA-high 30 different starting lineups.
The Sacramento Kings are second with 28 and the Phoenix Suns are third with 25.
"I don't know if it's been a negative in this way," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "I think the positive part of it is what I'm looking at. Our guys have accepted that their roles can change on a nightly basis and there's no drama attached to it."
All but three of the players who have played for the Clippers this season have started at least one game.
"A guy starts one night and doesn't start the next night," Rivers said. "We're starting G-League guys in front of guys under contract and no one is complaining. They're just playing. So in that way, it's a team builder. I guess sometimes it cannot be. It can be destructive. In our case, it's not been an issue at all. Guys are very supportive of bringing new guys in."
Clippers, Bumble agree to patch deal
The Clippers and Bumble have agreed to have the social network company place its logo on team's uniform, both sides announced Tuesday.
Bumble is best known as a dating app in which women make the first move in any dating dialogue.
The patch appeared on the Clippers uniforms Tuesday night when LA played the Pelicans at Staples Center.
"Through (Clippers owner) Steve Ballmer's leadership, the Clippers have a clear commitment to diversity and equal opportunity," said Gillian Zucker, Clippers president of business operations. "From our players on the court to our leadership team, we are proud to stand with Bumble and do our part to emphasize that diversity and gender equality in the workplace is essential to organizational excellence."
The Clippers became the 20th NBA team to strike a deal to have an advertising patch on a uniform.
Injury update
Rivers said Avery Bradley, out with a sports hernia injury, is progressing but there is "no target date" for his return.
Jawun Evans, who has missed the last 18 games with a sore lower abdominal injury, is scheduled to practice with the Clippers Thursday.
