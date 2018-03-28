Clippers' Milos Teodosic to miss game against Suns because of foot injury

Clippers guard Milos Teodosic will not play Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns after he re-aggravated a left foot injury Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at Staples Center.
The Clippers said Teodosic will be reevaluated Friday and that his playing status will be determined then.
He was injured during the second quarter against the Bucks, having scored 13 points and throwing four assists before he departed. He made four of five shots from three-point range.
The Clippers play the Trail Blazers at Portland on Friday night and then host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
Teodosic missed 22 games at the start of the season because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot and then missed three more games later in the season with the same injury.
